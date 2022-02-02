Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) Short Interest Update

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the December 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Guaranty Federal Bancshares from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

NASDAQ GFED traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $31.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.60. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 52 week low of $17.29 and a 52 week high of $34.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.45.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 11.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Applied Capital LLC acquired a new position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 146.8% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 27,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 16,590 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 3.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $1,703,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It focuses on investing deposits in commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, construction loans, permanent one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, business, consumer and other loans.

