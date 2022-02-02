Effect.AI (EFX) Market Cap Tops $4.52 Million

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, Effect.AI has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Effect.AI has a market cap of $4.52 million and $103,280.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Effect.AI coin can currently be bought for about $0.0179 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.92 or 0.00184247 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00028569 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $138.06 or 0.00374546 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00066616 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00008529 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000188 BTC.

About Effect.AI

Effect.AI (EFX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Effect.AI’s official website is effect.ai . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . The official message board for Effect.AI is medium.com/@effectai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

