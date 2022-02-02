Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.59 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) will report sales of $4.59 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Waste Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $4.60 billion. Waste Management posted sales of $4.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full-year sales of $17.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.82 billion to $17.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $19.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.83 billion to $19.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.12. 4,093,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,392,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.23. Waste Management has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $168.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Waste Management declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $372,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Waste Management by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 746,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,652,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

