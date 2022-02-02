Brokerages Set Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Price Target at $122.10

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.10.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

In other Trex news, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $262,813.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 3,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $448,638.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,274 shares of company stock worth $2,123,699 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TREX traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.84. 1,073,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,714. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 48.90 and a beta of 1.37. Trex has a 52-week low of $81.76 and a 52-week high of $140.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.44.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $335.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.01 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Trex will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

