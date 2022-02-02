WazirX 1-Day Volume Tops $26.62 Million (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for about $0.91 or 0.00002480 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WazirX has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. WazirX has a total market cap of $297.18 million and $26.62 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00050076 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,676.95 or 0.07262279 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00056273 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,783.89 or 0.99790740 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007355 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00054161 BTC.

About WazirX

WazirX’s launch date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 972,280,002 coins and its circulating supply is 325,056,864 coins. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

Buying and Selling WazirX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

