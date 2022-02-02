a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.44.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AKA shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

In other a.k.a. Brands news, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard acquired 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $287,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKA stock traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $7.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.94. a.k.a. Brands has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $15.23.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $161.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.53 million. On average, analysts forecast that a.k.a. Brands will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

