Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Short Interest Update

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,730,000 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the December 31st total of 4,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 0.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 136,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 893,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 308,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. 56.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EGO stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.90. 2,223,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,198,760. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.01. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EGO. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.29.

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

