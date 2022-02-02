Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Short Interest Down 21.3% in January

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,550,000 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the December 31st total of 15,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of Lufax stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,073,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,853,856. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Lufax has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $18.30.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.30). The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Lufax had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 28.26%. Analysts expect that Lufax will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LU. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lufax from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lufax by 216.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 710,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,028,000 after acquiring an additional 485,908 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Lufax by 93.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,909,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,310,000 after buying an additional 1,406,756 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Lufax by 32.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 136,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 33,033 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax during the third quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax during the second quarter worth approximately $28,015,000. Institutional investors own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

