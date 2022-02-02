OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) Short Interest Update

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the December 31st total of 3,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

NYSE OCFT traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $1.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,122,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,672. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.80. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $21.94.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $164.53 million for the quarter. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 32.79% and a negative return on equity of 27.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that OneConnect Financial Technology will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

