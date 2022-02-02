AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.30-9.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.42. AvalonBay Communities also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.14-2.26 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $276.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a hold rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $259.94.

AvalonBay Communities stock traded up $7.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $251.63. 973,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,176. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $164.20 and a one year high of $257.52. The stock has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $245.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 87.97%.

In related news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $59,030.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $1,218,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

