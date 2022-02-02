Zacks: Brokerages Expect Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.51 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) will post sales of $47.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $49.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $45.00 million. Brigham Minerals reported sales of $23.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full year sales of $162.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $161.00 million to $163.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $217.22 million, with estimates ranging from $195.00 million to $241.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $41.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.50 million. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 0.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MNRL. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

MNRL stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.57. The company had a trading volume of 223,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,129. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.89 and a beta of 2.17. Brigham Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 45,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $1,012,843.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 7,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $181,583.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,224 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,964. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 153.6% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 12.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 12,023.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 7,695 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares during the period. 67.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

