TUI AG (LON:TUI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

TUI AG (LON:TUI) has been given an average recommendation of “Sell” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 218.57 ($2.94).

Several brokerages recently commented on TUI. Barclays lowered their price target on TUI from GBX 230 ($3.09) to GBX 200 ($2.69) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 215 ($2.89) price target on TUI in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group set a GBX 155 ($2.08) price target on TUI in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.49) price target on shares of TUI in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Tuesday.

Get TUI alerts:

LON:TUI traded down GBX 8.90 ($0.12) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 254.40 ($3.42). 4,845,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,929,851. The company has a market cap of £4.13 billion and a PE ratio of -1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 235.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 277.50. TUI has a 1 year low of GBX 189.85 ($2.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 470.97 ($6.33). The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,270.87.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.