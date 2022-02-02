e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. e.l.f. Beauty updated its FY22 guidance to $0.73-0.76 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ELF traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 740,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,079. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.39 and a 200-day moving average of $30.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.97 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $21.29 and a 12-month high of $33.63.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.78.

In related news, Director Beth M. Pritchard sold 14,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $437,923.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,775 shares of company stock worth $924,744 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 408,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,190 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.79% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $11,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

