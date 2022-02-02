True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.57.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a C$7.50 target price on True North Commercial REIT and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC increased their price target on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, increased their price target on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Get True North Commercial REIT alerts:

TSE:TNT.UN remained flat at $C$7.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 158,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,656. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.38. The company has a market cap of C$642.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84. True North Commercial REIT has a 1 year low of C$6.25 and a 1 year high of C$7.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.34.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%. True North Commercial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 129.41%.

About True North Commercial REIT

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.