Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Everbridge, Inc. is a software company which provides communications and enterprise safety applications. The company’s applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, IT Alerting, Safety Connection(TM), Community Engagement(TM), Secure Messaging and Internet of Things. It operates primarily in Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Beijing and London. Everbridge, Inc. is based in Burlington, United States. “

Get Everbridge alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EVBG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Everbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Everbridge in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $175.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.27.

EVBG traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.35. 1,010,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.08. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $44.10 and a 1-year high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $96.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.31 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Everbridge will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Everbridge news, Director Bruns H. Grayson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.08 per share, for a total transaction of $670,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total transaction of $44,432.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,669 shares of company stock worth $6,952,870. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Everbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Everbridge by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Everbridge by 4,798.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 106,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,929,000 after buying an additional 104,028 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Everbridge by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Everbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Everbridge (EVBG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.