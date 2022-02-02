MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.71 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. MaxLinear’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Shares of MXL stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 853,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,941. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -406.64, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.98. MaxLinear has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $77.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on MaxLinear from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on MaxLinear from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.20.

In other MaxLinear news, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $891,126.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MaxLinear stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.06% of MaxLinear worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

