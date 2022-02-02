Zacks: Brokerages Expect Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to Announce $0.83 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) will announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.92. Wells Fargo & Company reported earnings per share of $1.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full-year earnings of $3.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $5.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.35.

WFC stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.93. 29,019,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,723,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $30.61 and a 1-year high of $58.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.17. The company has a market cap of $229.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JB Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 51,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,568,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,196,000 after buying an additional 20,757 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

