Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Announces Earnings Results

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $534.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.80 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE SKY traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.46. The stock had a trading volume of 688,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,096. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 2.05. Skyline Champion has a 1-year low of $37.50 and a 1-year high of $85.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.80.

In other news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total value of $615,094.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 21,200 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,545,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 275,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,541,000 after buying an additional 8,811 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 13,266 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 14,916 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 153.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after buying an additional 71,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skyline Champion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.60.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

