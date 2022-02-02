Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Achieves Market Cap of $56.56 Million

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000333 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $56.56 million and $16.66 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel Protocol alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00023328 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00016268 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004340 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001437 BTC.

About Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.