Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.37-1.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.39.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.50.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BDN traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $13.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,284,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,937. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $15.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.58 and a 200 day moving average of $13.73. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 82.76, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 475.03%.

In related news, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $68,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Joyce sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $105,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.