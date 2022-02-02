James R. Miller Sells 4,231 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CTO James R. Miller sold 4,231 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.70, for a total transaction of $662,997.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:W traded down $15.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.31. 2,827,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,052,844. The business’s 50 day moving average is $195.51 and its 200-day moving average is $241.24. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.80 and a beta of 2.84. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $355.96.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on W. Argus downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.27.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of W. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 195.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,290,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,692 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter worth approximately $200,126,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,249,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,037,000 after acquiring an additional 262,240 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 13.4% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,823,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,634,000 after acquiring an additional 214,988 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 8.0% in the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,828,000 after acquiring an additional 202,667 shares during the period. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

