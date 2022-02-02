Insider Selling: Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Sells 72,225 Shares of Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 72,225 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $2,328,534.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 31st, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 47,295 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $1,525,263.75.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,775,000.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 45,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,597,500.00.

THRY stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.16. 205,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,463. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.21. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.88 and a one year high of $42.99. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. Thryv had a return on equity of 88.76% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $297.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.18 million. Analysts forecast that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thryv by 184.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Thryv by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thryv by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Thryv in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Thryv in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on THRY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. B. Riley raised their price target on Thryv from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Thryv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.42.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

