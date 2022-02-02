Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the December 31st total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 583,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNNE. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Cannae by 17.2% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cannae by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,636,000 after acquiring an additional 19,959 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Cannae by 3.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Cannae by 1.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Cannae by 2.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 168,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNNE. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Cannae in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE CNNE traded down $1.82 on Wednesday, hitting $28.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,888. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cannae has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $42.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.83 and its 200 day moving average is $32.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.78.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.19). Cannae had a net margin of 48.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cannae will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

