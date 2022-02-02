Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Short Interest Down 23.5% in January

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the December 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at $137,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 10.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 30.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at $187,000. Institutional investors own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

PFO remained flat at $$11.84 during trading on Wednesday. 37,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,496. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $13.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

