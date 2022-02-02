iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Short Interest Down 24.8% in January

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 239,800 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the December 31st total of 319,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 639,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.91. 719,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,095. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.04 and its 200-day moving average is $73.92. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $62.58 and a one year high of $78.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,657.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000.

