Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) will report $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lazard’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44. Lazard reported earnings per share of $1.66 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lazard will report full-year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $4.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lazard.

LAZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lazard from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

In other Lazard news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAZ. FMR LLC raised its position in Lazard by 10.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,670,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $437,598,000 after purchasing an additional 931,553 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Lazard by 32.8% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,978,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $136,406,000 after acquiring an additional 736,308 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Lazard by 10.2% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,657,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $346,479,000 after acquiring an additional 708,047 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lazard by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,676,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $437,878,000 after acquiring an additional 628,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lazard by 34.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,150,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,474,000 after acquiring an additional 547,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LAZ traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 913,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,124. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Lazard has a twelve month low of $38.68 and a twelve month high of $53.00.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

