General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for General Mills’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.81. General Mills reported earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that General Mills will report full-year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for General Mills.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GIS. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $3,072,997.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total transaction of $628,941.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,298 shares of company stock worth $5,130,301. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in General Mills by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 29,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its position in General Mills by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 47,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 5,070 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.77. 2,890,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,933,870. The company has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.51. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $54.31 and a fifty-two week high of $69.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.73 and its 200-day moving average is $62.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Mills (GIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.