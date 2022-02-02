Short Interest in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Grows By 39.7%

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,100 shares, a growth of 39.7% from the December 31st total of 91,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HighPeak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

In other HighPeak Energy news, President Michael L. Hollis bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.17 per share, for a total transaction of $28,974.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael L. Hollis bought 2,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $37,113.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HighPeak Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in HighPeak Energy by 44.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in HighPeak Energy by 15.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPK stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.40. The stock had a trading volume of 40,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,070. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. HighPeak Energy has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $18.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.29 and a beta of 0.85.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $47.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that HighPeak Energy will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

