BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the December 31st total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCA. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 854,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,579,000 after purchasing an additional 8,242 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 3.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 342,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 11,733 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 19,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. 15.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.35. 80,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,159. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $16.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.60.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th.

About BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

