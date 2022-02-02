Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) Short Interest Update

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, a growth of 36.5% from the December 31st total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of IEA traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,335. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average of $10.99. The company has a market cap of $425.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.53. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $22.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $697.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

In other news, Director Charles Hugh Farkas Garner purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.07 per share, with a total value of $49,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Peter J. Moerbeek purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.71 per share, with a total value of $87,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 19,068 shares of company stock valued at $171,331 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the second quarter worth $47,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 290.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 747.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 6,020 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the third quarter worth $85,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the third quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries.

