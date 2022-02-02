First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 223,200 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the December 31st total of 161,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.82. 102,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,411. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $36.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTXR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $208,000.

