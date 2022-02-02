Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Short Interest Update

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, an increase of 38.7% from the December 31st total of 1,910,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 678,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TNL shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE:TNL traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.11. 771,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,434. Travel + Leisure has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $68.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.09%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,623,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,648,000 after acquiring an additional 361,796 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,014,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,020,000 after acquiring an additional 280,153 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 3.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,288,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,315,000 after acquiring an additional 100,264 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 7.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,002,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,735,000 after acquiring an additional 196,370 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 7.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,318,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,817,000 after acquiring an additional 166,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

