Brokerages Anticipate NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) to Post $0.27 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) will announce $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for NETSTREIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.27. NETSTREIT reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that NETSTREIT will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NETSTREIT.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

NYSE:NTST traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.42. 297,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,162. The company has a market cap of $888.39 million, a PE ratio of 131.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. NETSTREIT has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $26.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTST. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in NETSTREIT by 84.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 211.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

