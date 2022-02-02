Lotto (LOTTO) Trading Down 23.4% Over Last Week

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Lotto has a market capitalization of $16.64 million and approximately $2,705.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lotto has traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Lotto coin can now be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Lotto

Lotto (LOTTO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance . Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Lotto Coin Trading

