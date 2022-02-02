Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.22.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMBM. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cambium Networks from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMBM traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.13. 227,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,582. Cambium Networks has a 1-year low of $18.95 and a 1-year high of $66.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $669.61 million, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.40.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 52.65%. The company had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Cambium Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 110.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Cambium Networks news, VP Scott Imhoff sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 6,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $173,654.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMBM. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the third quarter worth about $11,773,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the second quarter worth about $11,255,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 428.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after buying an additional 179,954 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,367,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 196,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,495,000 after buying an additional 100,809 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

