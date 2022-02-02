Short Interest in Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Decreases By 21.8%

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,000 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the December 31st total of 239,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 216,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Trilogy Metals in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company.

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

Trilogy Metals stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.50. The stock had a trading volume of 52,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,618. Trilogy Metals has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $217.52 million, a PE ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 1.51.

In other news, Director Janice Stairs sold 19,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $38,188.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kalidas V. Madhavpeddi sold 23,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $44,444.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 8.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 247,274 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 18,504 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 1.1% during the second quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,865,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 65.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,406 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 23,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals, Inc engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. The firm holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, a copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver and Bornite, a carbonate-hosted copper projects, which is located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.