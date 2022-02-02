Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Short Interest Down 20.4% in January

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 544,700 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the December 31st total of 684,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE BBVA traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $6.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,711,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,181,683. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $7.26. The company has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average of $6.38.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 6,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 252.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.97) to €6.30 ($7.08) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.92.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.