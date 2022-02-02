Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Short Interest Down 21.5% in January

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 903,300 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the December 31st total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 657,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CE. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.27.

In other news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $87,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1,376.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Celanese by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CE traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.85. The stock had a trading volume of 768,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,358. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.81 and its 200-day moving average is $160.14. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.28. Celanese has a 52 week low of $124.43 and a 52 week high of $176.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16). Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Celanese will post 15.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

