Brokerages Set Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Price Target at $38.50

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on BLNK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Blink Charging from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. HC Wainwright upgraded Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Blink Charging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

BLNK stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,278,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,036. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 3.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.71 and a 200 day moving average of $30.66. Blink Charging has a fifty-two week low of $17.93 and a fifty-two week high of $60.60.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 285.50% and a negative return on equity of 24.20%. The business had revenue of $6.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blink Charging will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blink Charging news, Director Donald Engel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,376,500 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Blink Charging by 577.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Blink Charging by 140.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Blink Charging in the third quarter worth $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Blink Charging by 86.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Blink Charging in the second quarter worth $89,000. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services.

