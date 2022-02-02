Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Receives C$7.65 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.65.

GUD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$8.50 target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$7.75 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

In other Knight Therapeutics news, Director Robert Nathaniel Lande bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.39 per share, with a total value of C$80,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 260,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,404,709.46. Also, Director Jonathan Ross Goodman bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.25 per share, with a total value of C$94,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 654,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,434,466. In the last three months, insiders bought 86,200 shares of company stock valued at $456,628.

Knight Therapeutics stock traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.53. The company had a trading volume of 207,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,788. Knight Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of C$4.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The company has a market cap of C$676.00 million and a P/E ratio of 22.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.29.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$73.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$62.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Knight Therapeutics will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Knight Therapeutics Company Profile

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

