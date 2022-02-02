Hush (HUSH) Trading 43.3% Lower Over Last Week

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Hush coin can currently be bought for $0.0839 or 0.00000227 BTC on major exchanges. Hush has a total market capitalization of $874,834.63 and $1,028.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hush has traded down 43.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $101.16 or 0.00273585 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00079800 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00103644 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001814 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000212 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Hush

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official website is myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

