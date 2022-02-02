Short Interest in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Drops By 19.2%

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 723,600 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the December 31st total of 895,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 418,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded up $11.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $408.73. 340,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,521. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $420.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $425.31. West Pharmaceutical Services has a fifty-two week low of $253.85 and a fifty-two week high of $475.35. The stock has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 8.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WST. FMR LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,262,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $453,413,000 after buying an additional 353,917 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,338,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,917,009,000 after purchasing an additional 325,327 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter worth $108,087,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 79.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $203,064,000 after purchasing an additional 250,453 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.2% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,531,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $766,518,000 after purchasing an additional 190,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

