Short Interest in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Decreases By 18.6%

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the December 31st total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 585,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

In related news, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $1,043,460.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $320,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,333,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,200,000 after purchasing an additional 111,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,939,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,737,000 after buying an additional 110,796 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 28.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,203,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,497,000 after buying an additional 268,989 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 5.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 880,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,556,000 after buying an additional 45,068 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 803,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,727,000 after buying an additional 44,688 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Natural Foods stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.94. The stock had a trading volume of 677,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $24.42 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.93.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNFI shares. UBS Group started coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price target on United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research increased their price target on United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

