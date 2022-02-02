Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Duluth Holdings Inc. provides casual wear, workwear and accessories for men and women. The company markets its products under trademarks, trade names and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Buck Naked, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Company, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No Polo Shirt and Wild Boar Mocs. Duluth Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Belleville, Wisconsin. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Duluth from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of Duluth stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.69. The stock had a trading volume of 98,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,857. The company has a market capitalization of $436.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.14. Duluth has a 52 week low of $12.82 and a 52 week high of $20.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $145.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.50 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duluth will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLTH. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Duluth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duluth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Duluth by 360.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Duluth by 318.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Duluth by 261.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. 29.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

