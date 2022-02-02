Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 923,600 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the December 31st total of 1,140,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 575,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MHK shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Barclays cut Mohawk Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.36.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 284,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,812,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,071,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MHK traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $158.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,590. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Mohawk Industries has a twelve month low of $145.34 and a twelve month high of $231.80.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.