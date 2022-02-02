MAP Protocol Price Reaches $0.0214 on Exchanges (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0214 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MAP Protocol has a total market capitalization of $26.86 million and $513,115.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00050698 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,708.42 or 0.07320612 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00059117 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,939.37 or 0.99843706 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00054944 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol was first traded on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,255,183,690 coins. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAP Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAP Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

