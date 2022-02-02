IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$56.88.

IGM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of IGM Financial to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

Shares of TSE IGM traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$45.00. The company had a trading volume of 275,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,574. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.48. IGM Financial has a twelve month low of C$34.18 and a twelve month high of C$51.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$46.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$46.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$890.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$882.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that IGM Financial will post 4.4400005 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.25%.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.