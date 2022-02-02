Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$92.89.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEM. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$63.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$81.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$91.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

AEM traded up C$0.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$61.59. 960,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 942,499. The firm has a market cap of C$15.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$64.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$68.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.70. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of C$58.02 and a one year high of C$93.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.17%.

In related news, Senior Officer Marc Legault sold 6,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.12, for a total value of C$437,912.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,522,077.92. Also, Director James D. Nasso sold 4,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.12, for a total transaction of C$291,919.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,755 shares in the company, valued at C$711,120.60. Insiders sold 17,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,745 over the last 90 days.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

