Brokerages Anticipate NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) will announce $0.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for NuVasive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. NuVasive reported earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full-year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $270.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.32 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on NuVasive from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on NuVasive from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on NuVasive from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on NuVasive from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA traded down $1.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.63. The stock had a trading volume of 400,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,828. NuVasive has a 12 month low of $45.45 and a 12 month high of $72.61. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.57, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

NuVasive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical device company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUVA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in NuVasive in the second quarter worth about $27,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NuVasive in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in NuVasive by 17.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,654 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in NuVasive by 35.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

