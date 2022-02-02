Short Interest in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Drops By 18.3%

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,050,000 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the December 31st total of 6,180,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UBS shares. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on UBS Group from CHF 1.80 to CHF 20.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays upgraded UBS Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, November 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, DZ Bank cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 18 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.15.

UBS stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.53. 5,507,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,115,547. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.19. UBS Group has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $20.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.28 and a 200-day moving average of $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 22.02%. UBS Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that UBS Group will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in UBS Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in UBS Group by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in UBS Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in UBS Group by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 33.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

